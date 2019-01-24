× Report: State representative under investigation by Dauphin County DA’s Office

HARRISBURG — A criminal investigation has been opened into allegations that a state representative allegedly sexually assaulted a woman, reports The Inquirer.

According to The Inquirer, state Rep. Brian Ellis, of Butler County, allegedly assaulted the victim in late 2015 at residence in Harrisburg.

The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office reportedly opened the investigation. FOX43 reached out to District Attorney Fran Chardo and he advised that the Office does not comment on criminal investigations unless they’re in the public domain.

FOX43 also reached out to Jennifer Storm, a victim advocate for Pennsylvania, via email, saying that she is representing the woman and the information reported in The Inquirer is accurate.