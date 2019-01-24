Special election set for May to replace U.S. Rep Tom Marino

Having heard the concerns of county officials, I am scheduling the special election to fill the remainder of Congressman Marino’s term on May 21, 2019 to coincide with the primary election. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 24, 2019

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. –A special election date has been set to elect a new representative to the U.S. House after Republican Tom Marino announced he was resigning on January 17.

Marino’s last day in office representing Pennsylvania’s District 12 was Wednesday.

Governor Tom Wolf said Thursday in a tweet he scheduled the special election to coincide with Pennsylvania’s primary election on May 21.

Marino announced last week he was pursuing a private sector job, after just starting his fifth term in Congress.

The congressional district covers 15 counties in north and central Pennsylvania.