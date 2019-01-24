× Walmart announces driver wage increase in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Walmart today announced an investment in driver wages. Walmart says the move represents Walmart’s commitment to maintaining its position as one of the best jobs in the transportation industry and the importance of recruiting and retaining the best drivers.

Starting in February drivers will receive a per mile increase of $0.01 and a 50-cent increase in activity pay for arrive and arrive/drop occurrences. That means Walmart drivers will now be paid up to $1 every time they arrive at their destination and drop a trailer. With this increase, Walmart drivers can earn an average of $87,500 in their first year of employment with an all-in rate of nearly 89 cents per mile.

“Truck drivers are a critical part of our team here at Walmart and have been since Sam Walton started the private truck fleet in the 1970s,” said Greg Smith, executive vice president of Walmart U.S. Supply Chain. “Our professional drivers are part of what makes Walmart so special. This wage increase reflects the importance of our private fleet and our commitment to recruiting and retaining the best drivers in the industry.”

In Pennsylvania, Walmart is offering a 5 percent premium on mileage and eight different activities.

Walmart also says they offer great benefits and other driver perks, including a predictable weekly schedule.

To apply to drive for Walmart, visit drive4walmart.com.

SOURCE: Walmart press release