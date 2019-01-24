× Woman assaulted by stalker in Walmart parking lot, police say

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–A man is facing charges after police say he stalked and assaulted a woman in a Walmart parking lot in Dauphin County.

Michael Zapcic, 42, of Hummelstown, is charged with stalking, false imprisonment and indecent assault.

It happened Wednesday at the Walmart located along the 6500 block of Grayson Road in Swatara Township.

The female victim told investigators she was being stalked while inside the store and was assaulted in the parking lot while she tried to get inside her vehicle.

Zapcic was identified as the suspect and is scheduled to turn himself into Swatara police later today.