× Carlise Police: Man attempted to photograph juvenile girl in Sheetz bathroom

CARLISLE — A 37-year-old Cumberland County man has been charged with invasion of privacy after police say he attempted to photograph a juvenile girl who was using the restroom in a Sheetz convenience store last year.

Scott Strickler was charged after a police investigation of the incident, which occurred at the Sheetz store on the 1900 block of Ritner Highway in Carlisle in October 2018, Carlisle Police say.

After reviewing video from the store and receiving several tips from social media, police say they identified Strickler as the suspect.