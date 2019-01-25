× Chris Brown files defamation suit against woman who accused him of rape

Chris Brown is fighting back after being accused of rape.

The singer, who was released from French police custody earlier this week, has now filed a defamation suit against a woman who claims Brown and two other men raped her at his Paris hotel room this month.

Brown’s Paris-based attorney, Raphael Chiche, filed the complaint Thursday.

“The facts are totally challenged by Mr. Brown and are insufficient to prosecute,” Chiche told CNN.

Brown was arrested on Tuesday, along with two others who were not identified, on allegations of aggravated rape and drug violations. He was released without charge hours later, though the prosecutor’s office told CNN an investigation is ongoing.

“I wanna make it perfectly clear ….. This is false and a whole lot of CAP! [sic],” Brown wrote in all caps in a now-deleted Instagram post about the allegations. “… For my daughter and my family this is so disrespectful and is against my character and morals!!!!”

Brown has had several run-ins with the law over the years, most infamously for physically assaulting his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, in 2009. He was charged with felony assault and making criminal threats and received five years probation and community service.

More recently, Brown was arrested in July on a felony battery charge stemming from a 2017 incident in which he allegedly punched a man who took photos of him without his permission. He pleaded not guilty and is currently awaiting trial in that case.