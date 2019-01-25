Colder air returns through the first half of the weekend, but the days are quiet overall

COLDER AIR RETURNS: Colder air continues slipping in through Friday, but conditions are much drier. Skies partially clear with a breeze through daybreak. Readings begin in the 20s to lower 30s, with wind chills making it feel like the teens. Flurries and snow showers are expected too. The rest of Friday is breezy as the colder burst of air further settles into the region. A few lake effect flurries are possible, with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures stay in the lower 30s, with wind chills in the 20s. Skies are mostly clear for Friday evening. Temperatures slow fall through the 20s, and the winds slowly ease. Readings fall into the teens to lower 20s through the rest of the night. It stays quiet.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Colder air lingers into the first half of the weekend forecast. Saturday temperatures remain a bit on the cold side. Readings reach the upper 20s to lower 30s under partly sunny skies. Some flurries are possible. Readings quickly bounce back up into the middle to upper 30s to lower 40s on Sunday. A few snow showers are possible, but it’s not going to be anything major. Winds are lighter Saturday, but they should be light to calm on Sunday. Wind chills on Saturday feel like the lower to middle 20s.

NEXT WEEK: We’re watching the next system early next week for a wintry mix potential. Monday is quiet with increasing clouds. Temperatures are in the 30s. Some light snow showers are possible overnight, and through Tuesday, there’s the potential for mixing with ice, perhaps rain depending on how warm temperatures can reach. This is still a decent amount of time away, and there continues to be plenty of disagreement from the computer models on a day-to-day basis. We’ll of course continue to watch it through the weekend, so stay tuned! No matter what happens here, there strong agreement on a push of frigid air into Wednesday. Temperatures fall into the 20s. Gusty conditions and flurries are possible, with wind chills in the teens. The cold air should linger into Thursday. Readings only reach the teens during the afternoon. It’s still a bit breezy too, so wind chills feel like the single digits.

