× Dover woman convicted of DUI, vehicular homicide in crash that killed her husband

YORK COUNTY — A 51-year-old Dover woman was convicted of homicide by vehicle while under the influence and driving under the influence in the April 2018 crash that claimed the life of her husband.

Lisa Ann Sheaffer was convicted Thursday afternoon, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office. Police say she was under the influence of alcohol while driving her black Saturn sedan on Harmony Grove Road in the area of Sky Top Trail at 9:09 p.m., when the crash occurred.

Police say the vehicle ran off the road, swiped a telephone pole and drove into an embankment. Lorne Dean Sheaffer, 54, was killed on impact.

Lisa Ann Sheaffer will be sentenced on March 26 at 9 a.m., the DA’s Office says.