× Eastern York HS student charged after alleged threat to bring gun to school, police say

WRIGHTSVILLE — A 15-year-old male student at Eastern York High School is facing several charges after police say he threatened to bring a gun to the school earlier this week.

Lower Windsor Township Police say the student was charged after interviews with several people over the courses of the investigation.

Police determined the student, whom they declined to identify, is charged with three counts of terroristic threats, one count of harassment by communication, and one count of transmission of sexually explicit images by a minor.

The incident is still under investigation, police say.

The student was released to his parents.