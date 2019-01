NORTH YORK BOROUGH, YORK COUNTY, Pa — Emergency crews are on scene of a house fire in the 1500 block of North George Stree.

According to York County 911, crews were called to the 1500 block of North George Street for an active house fire, around 7:20 p.m. on Friday evening.

No injuries have been reported.

North George Street in the area of East 7th Avenue is closed while crews work to extinguish the blaze.