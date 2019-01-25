× Five people dead, including gunman, after shooting near Penn State University

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa.– Update: Five people, including the gunman, are dead after a shooting at P.J. Harrigan’s Bar & Grill in State College Thursday night, officials said at a news conference Friday.

The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Nicole Abrino, 19-year-old Steven Beachy, 61-year-old Dean Beachy and 83-year-old George McCormick.

Abrino, and Steven and Dean Beachy were all shot at the bar. Dean died at the scene while Abrino and Steven succumbed to injuries at the hospital, officials say.

The gunman, 21-year-old Jordan Witmer, fled the scene in a vehicle and crashed it. He then broke into a nearby home where he shot and killed McCormick, according to officials. Witmer then killed himself.

Previous: Three people, including the gunman, are dead and two are in critical condition after a shooting spree.

According to FOXNews, the shooting began at P.J. Harrigan’s Bar & Grill in State College around 10:30 p.m. The restaurant is less than two miles from Penn State University’s campus.

Reports say that the suspect shot and killed a woman who was either his girlfriend or ex-girlfriend, before shooting two others. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WTAJ.

According to Bret Pallotto, a Centre Daily Times reporter, the two other shooting victims were elderly men:

Witmer shot Dean Beachy, a 62-year-old from Ohio, at P.J. Harrigan's before he fled to Tussey Drive, where he shot 83-year-old George McCormick, according to Sayers. — Bret Pallotto (@BretPallottoCDT) January 25, 2019

According to WNEP, the suspect fled the scene in the vehicle crashed his car, and broke into a nearby home where he shot and killed a man inside before killing himself.

According to Pallotto, the suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Jordan Witmer:

Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers said Jordan Witmer, a 21-year-old from Bellefonte, was the one who shot and killed two others in State College last night. — Bret Pallotto (@BretPallottoCDT) January 25, 2019

BREAKING: State College police chief John Gardner confirmed three people, including the shooter, died tonight. pic.twitter.com/lR6oDretbT — Onward State (@OnwardState) January 25, 2019

According to Onward State, the university failed to send out any safety alert connected to the shooting, and only acknowledged the situation via Twitter around 1:00 a.m. Friday:

We understand the concerns and safety is a priority. The University is looking into the alerts and will share an update. — Penn State (@penn_state) January 25, 2019

This is a developing story and FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.