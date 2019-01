× Flyers send goalie Carter Hart down to AHL

PHILADELPHIA– The Flyers have sent their top prospect goalie to the minor leagues.

The team announced Thursday that it loaned G Carter Hart to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and recalled G Anthony Stolarz.

General manager Chuck Fletcher said the move is just to get Hart some work during the NHL’s upcoming all-star break and bye week.

Hart, 20, has posted a 6-5-1 record with a 2.66 GAA and .918 save percentage in his first 12 NHL appearances.