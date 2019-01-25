Frigid wind chills persist through tonight before calming down for the weekend!

FRIGID WIND CHILLS TONIGHT: Gusty winds have kept our real-feel temperature stuck in the 20s and even teens all day long. Snow squalls have been developing off to our north and west allowing a bit of flurry activity to push into south-central PA as well. A very wintry end to the work week with more in the way of winter weather likely this weekend. Strong winds should persist into tonight keeping our wind chills in the teens all night and into early tomorrow. As winds finally begin to relax Saturday, wind chills should climb back into the upper 20s with actual temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Tomorrow should feature a mix of sunshine clouds and has the potential again for some flurry activity although not as robust as today. Sunday, another front should drag through the region bringing the potential for another shot of snow although accumulations will be unlikely.

COLDEST AIR OF THE SEASON LATE NEXT WEEK: We will start off the next week on a dry note with increasing cloud cover on Monday. Temperatures should still make it into the upper 30s for highs across the area Monday. Tuesday will also start off mild, but temperatures will be dropping through the day as the coldest air of the season, and potentially the coldest air in years begins to overspread the area. We are continuing to monitor the chance for more snow showers in the Monday night – Tuesday time-frame. At this time, models are having a hard time agreeing on whether this will be an all snow or a rain/snow mix event. The one thing models do agree on is that following the exit of that system, temperatures crash into the single digits for lows and teens for highs. Wind pick up on Wednesday bringing the potential for wind chills near 20 below zero! A dangerous cold spell looks to be likely late next week.

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann