Geological surveys will evaluate conditions around Chester Co. pipeline “sinkhole”

HARRISBURG — A safety investigation regarding the Mariner East 1 Pipeline has shifted to detailed g Geological surveys around a “sinkhole” that developed Sunday along Lisa Drive in West Whiteland Township, Chester County, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC).

The surveys, which will be used to evaluate underground conditions, are scheduled to begin Saturday. The testing will take several days and will be closely monitored by pipeline safety engineers from the PUC and geophysical consultants.

Since Monday, the entire Mariner East 1 Pipeline has been shutdown, meaning no product is flowing through the pipeline across the commonwealth. The PUC says a 44-mile section of pipeline around the Lisa Drive site has been isolated and purged.

Sunoco Pipeline is not permitted to resume the transportation of product through the pipeline until approval is received from PUC’s independent Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement.