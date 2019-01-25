× Gov. Wolf calls for the resignations of 2 PA lawmakers accused of sexual misconduct

HARRISBURG — Governor Tom Wolf is calling on two Pennsylvania lawmakers to resign after allegations of sexual misconduct have surfaced against both men.

State Rep. Brian Ellis, a Republican from Butler County, allegedly assaulted a woman in late 2015 at residence in Harrisburg, according to a Philadelphia Inquirer report.

The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office reportedly opened the investigation. FOX43 reached out to District Attorney Fran Chardo and he advised that the Office does not comment on criminal investigations unless they’re in the public domain.

FOX43 also reached out to Jennifer Storm, a victim advocate for Pennsylvania, via email, saying that she is representing the woman and the information reported in The Inquirer is accurate.

Sen. Daylin Leach, a Montgomery County Democrat, is also accused of sexual misconduct, according to Pennlive.

Cara Taylor, a Lehigh County resident, accused Leach of coercing her to perform oral sex in 1991, when she was 17 years old and he was a 30-year-old attorney defending her mother in a criminal case.

Leach denies all of Taylor’s allegations.

When the allegations against Leach surfaced in December 2017, Wolf called for his resignation, Pennlive reports.

A spokesperson for Wolf said the governor’s position on Leach remains unchanged. The spokesperson told FOX43 that Wolf is also calling for Ellis’ resignation as well.

The statement sent to FOX43 reads:

“The allegations against Representative Ellis are outregeous and unacceptable. We stand with the survivor whose decision to come forward and seek justice is coreagous. Governor Wolf believes Rep. Ellis should resign.