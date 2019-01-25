× Grain cars derail at Windsor Street railroad crossing in Spring Garden Township

YORK — A Norfolk Southern train derailed at the crossing at Windsor Street and Loucks Mill Road in Spring Garden Township Friday morning, closing Windsor Street in both directions while crews work on getting the cars back on track.

A representative for Norfolk Southern told FOX43 that seven cars carrying grain went off the track at the intersection. Norfolk Southern personnel are on the scene, and two cars have been re-railed, the company says.

The road will not reopen until the rest of the cars are removed and repairs are made to the tracks and signals, Norfolk Southern says. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.