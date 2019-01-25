× Hall of Famer Mike Mussina: No Orioles or Yankees logo on Cooperstown plaque

Newly minted Hall-of-Famer Mike Mussina’s plaque in Cooperstown will be free of any team’s logo, he said in a statement Friday.

Mussina, who excelled with both the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees in his Major League career, said both teams were instrumental in getting him to the Hall, according to ESPN.

“I am proud to have played for these great organizations, in front of the tremendous fans in Baltimore and New York, and I am honored to have the opportunity to represent them both in the Hall of Fame,” Mussina said in a statement released by the Hall of Fame.

Mussina, 50, spent his first 10 seasons as a starting pitcher in Baltimore. The right-hander then signed with the Yankees as a free agent and spent his final eight seasons in New York.

His is not the only member of this year’s Hall of Fame class to go without a logo. The family of pitcher Roy Halladay said his plaque will feature neither a Toronto Blue Jays nor a Philadelphia Phillies logo.

Halladay was a dominant pitcher for the Blue Jays for most of his career, and helped the Phillies end a long World Series drought in 2008.

“It’s not the Phillies Hall of Fame; it’s not the Blue Jays Hall of Fame,” Halladay’s widow Brandy said in announcing the decision. “Roy is going in as a major league baseball player. And that’s what he is. And I hope that he represents something to all of baseball, not just the Phillies fans or the Blue Jays fans, but to baseball as a whole. And that’s how I think he should be represented.”