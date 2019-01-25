× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (January 25, 2019)

A Facebook post about pink hamburger served to a student at Rowland Academy earlier this week has some Harrisburg parents up in arms, while officials from the Harrisburg School District’s food service company insist the burger was fully cooked.

FOX43’s Ashley Paul has the latest on FOX43 News At Ten.

Also at 10, the House and Senate have passed a three-week stop-gap spending bill that would reopen shuttered parts of the government through February 15. The bill now heads to the President’s desk for his signature.

More tonight on what’s to come in Washington D.C. as the government reopens and border security talks begin.

Watch Live – https://fox43.com/on-air/live-streaming/