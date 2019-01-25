Local florist says partial government shutdown to blame for thousands of dollars lost

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHREWSBURY, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- There’s a deal in place to end the month long partial government shutdown, but one York County florist is still feeling its impacts.

Susan Barts with Flowers by Laney in Shrewsbury says she lost of thousands of dollars in flowers she ordered from Ecuador that were left unattended for two days by U.S. Customs.

Federal workers in charge of inspecting fresh produce coming through major ports like Miami are furloughed.

“Some of them were taking longer to get through customs that’s why it took longer to get the whole order," said Barts.

Ultimately slowing things down.

"There was no one there at that time to process it and put it where it should have been put in their coolers in controlled temperatures," added Barts.

All five thousand dollars worth in flowers.

“There was no one there at that time to process it and put it where it should have been put in their coolers in controlled temperatures," added Barts.

FOX43 did each out to U.S. Customs for comment, however we did not heard back.