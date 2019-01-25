× Mexican citizen accused of using stolen documents to obtain Pennsylvania driver’s license

HARRISBURG — A Mexican citizen living in Harrisburg is facing forgery charges after an investigation revealed he used the stolen birth certificate and Social Security number of an American citizen to obtain a Pennsylvania driver’s license, according to State Police.

Rigoberto Menchaca-Martinez admitted to illegally entering the country through the southern border and using the stolen documents to obtain employment in Pennsylvania, State Police say.

Menchaca-Martinez was processed and arraigned at the Dauphin County Booking Center on charges of forgery and theft.