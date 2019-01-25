Olivia’s prepares Ahi Tuna Boūille and a Bacon & Broccoli Bérnaise Salad
It’s another Olivia’s Friday morning in the FOX43 Kitchen!
Today, Yanni & Harry are preparing
You can check them out in the clip above and the recipe are below:
Ahi Tuna Boūille served along w a Bacon & Broccoli Bérnaise Salad
Bacon & Broccoli Bérnaise Salad
3 cups fresh broccoli crowns washed & trimmed
1/2 cup honey bacon cooked crispy, drained, & chopped
1 cup shredded Cheddar & Monterrey cheese blend
1 cup carrots – shredded
1/2 cup scallions
3/4 cup Tarragon Bérnaise
1/2 tsp black pepper
Toss all ingredients together & keep refrigerated. Enjoy!
Ahi Tuna Boúille
8 oz Ahi Tuna- char grilled to medium temp, then chopped
3 oz Tarragon Bérnaise
2 tbsp celery – diced
1 tbsp water chestnuts sliced
1/4 cup shredded Cheddar & Monterrey cheese
1/2 tsp black pepper
Prepare Tarragon Bérnaise. Add the chunks of warm Tuna. Fold in the remaining ingredients. Enjoy!!