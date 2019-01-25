× Olivia’s prepares Ahi Tuna Boūille and a Bacon & Broccoli Bérnaise Salad

It’s another Olivia’s Friday morning in the FOX43 Kitchen!

Today, Yanni & Harry are preparing a Marina Meatball Panini served with a Genovese Basil & Cream of Broccoli Soup.

You can check them out in the clip above and the recipe are below:

Ahi Tuna Boūille served along w a Bacon & Broccoli Bérnaise Salad

Bacon & Broccoli Bérnaise Salad

3 cups fresh broccoli crowns washed & trimmed

1/2 cup honey bacon cooked crispy, drained, & chopped

1 cup shredded Cheddar & Monterrey cheese blend

1 cup carrots – shredded

1/2 cup scallions

3/4 cup Tarragon Bérnaise

1/2 tsp black pepper

Toss all ingredients together & keep refrigerated. Enjoy!

Ahi Tuna Boúille

8 oz Ahi Tuna- char grilled to medium temp, then chopped

3 oz Tarragon Bérnaise

2 tbsp celery – diced

1 tbsp water chestnuts sliced

1/4 cup shredded Cheddar & Monterrey cheese

1/2 tsp black pepper

Prepare Tarragon Bérnaise. Add the chunks of warm Tuna. Fold in the remaining ingredients. Enjoy!!