× Overturned tractor trailer closes on-ramp from Route 30 EB to Centerville Road

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An overturned tractor trailer has closed the ramp from Route 30 to Centerville Road.

The crash occurred sometime around 8:00 a.m. on Route 30 eastbound at Centerville Road in Lancaster.

The tractor trailer overturned on the ramp, and it is set to be closed for an extended period of time.

It was found that the truck was carrying flooring materials.

There is no word on if anyone was injured in the crash.