Police: Lebanon man left two children, ages 4 and 5, alone in car with handgun inside

LEBANON — A 45-year-old Lebanon man is facing firearms and child endangerment charges after police say he left two children alone in a car with a loaded firearm and drugs inside, Lebanon Police say.

Ronald Michael Barlow, of the 900 block of Hauck Street, is charged with person not to possess a firearm, endangering the welfare of children, and driving while operating privilege is suspended in the incident, which occurred Thursday.

According to police, members of the Lebanon County Drug Task Force, Lebanon City Police, and the Harrisburg Drug Enforcement Agency made contact with Barlow while investigating suspicious activity on the first block of South 11th Street.

Barlow allegedly stopped his vehicle along the side of the road and exited with a passenger, leaving two children inside and freely moving around. Barlow was acting in a suspicious manner, according to police, but he and the children, ages 4 and 5, were released. But the vehicle was seized and transported to the Lebanon Police Department, police say.

A search of the vehicle found a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun on the floor, between the front driver and passenger seat, police say. Officers also discovered a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the car, according to police.

Due to prior convictions, Barlow was barred from possessing a firearm, police say. Neither he nor the adult passenger told police that the handgun was in the car, according to police.

Barlow was taken into custody later that evening by the Cornwall Borough Police Department and was transported to the Lebanon County Central Booking Center, where he was processed and arraigned on the charges. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Maria Dissinger and ordered held in lieu of $50,000 bail at the Lebanon County Correctional Facility.