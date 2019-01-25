× Police: Maryland DUI suspect exposed himself in York County Vocational School parking lot prior to arrest

YORK — A 56-year-old Maryland man has been charged with indecent exposure, DUI, and accident causing damage to property after police say he exposed himself in the parking lot of York County Vocational School after hitting several street signs at South Queen Street and Pauline Drive last week, York Area Regional Police say.

Christopher Hayes Macy, of Laurel, Maryland, was taken into custody after the incident, which happened at 4:34 p.m. on Jan. 16, police say.

According to police, an officer was sent to the area of South Queen Street and Pauline Drive for the report of an erratic driver who had just driven over a concrete barrier. When police arrived at the scene, the officer saw debris from the vehicle lying in a traffic lane, and activated emergency lights while removing the debris.

At that point, police say, the officer saw a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle driving in the opposite direction of Pauline Drive, traveling toward South Queen Street. The officer initiated a traffic stop, and identified the driver as Macy.

The officer observed signs of impairment while speaking to Macy and asked him to exit the vehicle for a field sobriety test. Macy appeared unsure of his footing and had urinated on himself, police say. Macy’s balance was so impaired that the officer cut the field sobriety test short for Macy’s safety, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

Witnesses told police that Macy pulled into the York County Vocational School parking lot after striking the traffic signs. He allegedly parked in front of the entrance to the school’s daycare center, exited his vehicle, and exposed his penis to two of the school’s administrators. He then re-entered his vehicle and left, the witnesses told police.