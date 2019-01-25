× Police searching for missing Harrisburg teen

HARRISBURG — Harrisburg Police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen on January 19.

Brandon Branch, 18, was last seen by his mother on the 300 block of Market Street. He was wearing light blue jeans, a mustard-colored hooded sweatshirt, and a black leather jacket, police say. He also had an empty backpack with Jamaican flag stripes across the front.

Branch is a Hispanic man over average build, standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900.