“Rumble in the Jungle” features big-time college wrestling match

RED LION – Top 25 wrestling took center stage at Red Lion High School on Friday Night. The “Rumble in the Jungle” pitted Arizona State versus Lock Haven in front of over 2,700 wrestling fans. Lock Haven featured nine wrestlers that competed in local high schools from PIAA District 3. Two of them are former 4-time PIAA Champions, Solanco’s Thomas Haines and Kennard-Dale’s Chance Marsteller.

The Bald Eagles used the extra energy from the crowd to pull off the 23-14 upset of the Sun Devils. Haines posted a 7-3 decision for Lock Haven. Boiling Springs grad Kyle Shoop recorded a dominating 16-zip technical fall as part of the dual meet victory.