× Sixers’ C Joel Embiid earns NBA All-Star game starting nod

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia 76ers will be well represented at the NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte.

Sixers’ C Joel Embiid was named an All-Star game starter on Thursday night, earning his second consecutive All-Star selection.

Embiid joins the following list of starters for the game:

Lakers’ F LeBron James

Bucks’ F Giannis Antetokounmpo

Warriors’ G Stephen Curry

Warriors’ F Kevin Durant

Thunder F Paul George

Rockets’ G James Harden

Celtics’ G Kyrie Irving

Raptors’ F Kawhi Leonard

Hornets’ G Kemba Walker

The NBA All-Star teams will be determined via a draft by team captains James and Antetokounmpo on February 7. That will air at 7 p.m. on TNT.

During that broadcast, the rest of the NBA All-Star team rosters will be revealed.