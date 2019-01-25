Sixers’ C Joel Embiid earns NBA All-Star game starting nod

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 23: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers encourages the crowd to get loud in the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at the Wells Fargo Center on January 23, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Spurs 122-120. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 23: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers encourages the crowd to get loud in the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at the Wells Fargo Center on January 23, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Spurs 122-120. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia 76ers will be well represented at the NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte.
Sixers’ C Joel Embiid was named an All-Star game starter on Thursday night, earning his second consecutive All-Star selection.
Embiid joins the following list of starters for the game:
- Lakers’ F LeBron James
- Bucks’ F Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Warriors’ G Stephen Curry
- Warriors’ F Kevin Durant
- Thunder F Paul George
- Rockets’ G James Harden
- Celtics’ G Kyrie Irving
- Raptors’ F Kawhi Leonard
- Hornets’ G Kemba Walker
The NBA All-Star teams will be determined via a draft by team captains James and Antetokounmpo on February 7. That will air at 7 p.m. on TNT.
During that broadcast, the rest of the NBA All-Star team rosters will be revealed.