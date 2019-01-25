× Three dead, two in hospital after shooting near Penn State University

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa.– Three people, including the gunman, are dead and two are in critical condition after a shooting spree.

According to FOXNews, the shooting began at P.J. Harrigan’s Bar & Grill in State College around 10:30 p.m. The restaurant is less than two miles from Penn State University’s campus.

Reports say that the suspect shot and killed a woman who was either his girlfriend or ex-girlfriend, before shooting two others. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WTAJ.

According to Bret Pallotto, a Centre Daily Times reporter, the two other shooting victims were elderly men:

Witmer shot Dean Beachy, a 62-year-old from Ohio, at P.J. Harrigan's before he fled to Tussey Drive, where he shot 83-year-old George McCormick, according to Sayers. — Bret Pallotto (@BretPallottoCDT) January 25, 2019

According to WNEP, the suspect fled the scene in the vehicle crashed his car, and broke into a nearby home where he shot and killed a man inside before killing himself.

According to Pallotto, the suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Jordan Witmer:

Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers said Jordan Witmer, a 21-year-old from Bellefonte, was the one who shot and killed two others in State College last night. — Bret Pallotto (@BretPallottoCDT) January 25, 2019

BREAKING: State College police chief John Gardner confirmed three people, including the shooter, died tonight. pic.twitter.com/lR6oDretbT — Onward State (@OnwardState) January 25, 2019

According to Onward State, the university failed to send out any safety alert connected to the shooting, and only acknowledged the situation via Twitter around 1:00 a.m. Friday:

We understand the concerns and safety is a priority. The University is looking into the alerts and will share an update. — Penn State (@penn_state) January 25, 2019

This is a developing story and FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.