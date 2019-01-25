Three dead, two in hospital after shooting near Penn State University
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa.– Three people, including the gunman, are dead and two are in critical condition after a shooting spree.
According to FOXNews, the shooting began at P.J. Harrigan’s Bar & Grill in State College around 10:30 p.m. The restaurant is less than two miles from Penn State University’s campus.
Reports say that the suspect shot and killed a woman who was either his girlfriend or ex-girlfriend, before shooting two others. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WTAJ.
According to Bret Pallotto, a Centre Daily Times reporter, the two other shooting victims were elderly men:
According to WNEP, the suspect fled the scene in the vehicle crashed his car, and broke into a nearby home where he shot and killed a man inside before killing himself.
According to Pallotto, the suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Jordan Witmer:
According to Onward State, the university failed to send out any safety alert connected to the shooting, and only acknowledged the situation via Twitter around 1:00 a.m. Friday:
This is a developing story and FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.