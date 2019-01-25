× Traffic stop for stalking in Lititz leads to additional drug charges for Lancaster man, police say

LITITZ — A Lancaster man who was taken into custody for stalking is facing additional charges after a search of his vehicle uncovered drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to Lititz Borough Police.

Richard James Lapham VI, 24, is charged with possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in addition to the stalking (domestic violence) charge, police say.

The incident occurred Wednesday at 11:55 p.m. on West Marion Street, police say.

According to police, an officer on patrol noticed a suspicious vehicle on West Marion Street, and an investigation revealed the vehicle belonged to a relative of Lapham, who had recently been arrested on a domestic violence charge at a residence less than a block away. Officers stopped to check the vehicle after it continued to drive around the area, and discovered Lapham was the vehicle’s only occupant.

Lapham was taken into custody and charged with stalking, police say.

As police searched Lapham, they discovered drug paraphernalia on his person and inside the vehicle. A further search of the vehicle revealed more than 80 grams of marijuana, heroin, and amphetamine pills, police say.

Lapham was transported to Central Booking for possessing and arraignment. He was arraigned on the charges and committed to Lancaster County prison in lieu of $150,000 bail.