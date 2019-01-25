× Two men charged after they allegedly stole vehicle, crashed it in Dauphin County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Two 18-year-old men face charges after they allegedly stole a vehicle and later crashed it.

According to police, William Wright and Dawson Loy approached a woman while she was parked at the Top Star Gas Station in Tower City Borough on Thursday morning. Police say Wright, opened the passenger side door and asked the victim for a ride.

During this encounter, Wright was allegedly holding a handgun and attempted to hide it but when the victim saw it, she told the men to take the vehicle.

That’s when Loy got into the driver’s seat and drove off with Wright at a high rate of speed, police allege.

Police say the vehicle was involved in a crash at Route 209 and Water Street in Dauphin County. Both men fled the scene.

Loy was apprehended a short distance away from the scene, police add. Wright, who got away, turned himself in Friday.

Loy faces robbery of motor vehicle, aggravated assault, theft by unlawful taking, simple assault and a corresponding conspiracy charge for each offense, online court documents show.

Wright has been charged with the same eight offenses as Loy, plus a single count of firearms not to be carried without a license and criminal possession of a weapon, according to online court documents.