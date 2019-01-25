Two Pennsylvania lawmakers pressured to resign following sexual assault allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Two state lawmakers are facing allegations of sexual assault. Both are now under pressure from lawmakers and Governor Tom Wolf to resign.

State Rep. Brian Ellis, a republican representing part of Butler County is under investigation by the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office for a 2015 incident with an incapacitated woman in his Harrisburg home.

Pennsylvania's victim advocate Jennifer Storm is working with the woman who raised the allegation.

"She is an incredibly brave and courageous woman who really just wants to see justice in this case," said Storm. "And most importantly other woman understand and appreciate who this man is so that they can avoid him, so that there is no other individual who has to go through what she's gone through."

FOX43 reached out to Rep. Ellis but he did not return our request for comment on the allegations against him.

Storm says it is likely this victim is not the only one.

"We known with predators who engage in this type of non-consensual behavior, that most likely the victim they choose is not the only victim," said Storm. "It's not the first victim or if they are, there are going to be more."

Senate Democrat leaders launching an outside investigation into Sen. Brian Leach, a democrat serving parts of Delaware and Montgomery Counties, also serving as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

While the current investigation is into a sexual misconduct allegation against the senator and a 17-year-old girl in 1991, Storm says he has a total of 10 accusers.

"I can't even begin to fathom having someone who's got 10 accuser overseeing all of the laws that dictate how victims of crime are treated in the commonwealth," said Storm. "It's unconscionable to me. So I appreciate they [democrats] are taking measures."

The Senator took to Twitter to say he will be filing a lawsuit for defamation. His statement reading in part: "Although every instinct drove me to fight back, I chose instead to focus on my work. No due process, no telling my side of the story, trying to not react when people berated me on social media."

Storm is asking anyone with information or anyone who has had any interactions similar to these allegations with either of these lawmakers to come forward. You can reach the Office of Victim Advocate at 1-800-563-6399