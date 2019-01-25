× Worker injured after being struck by tree trimming truck in Harrisburg, police say

HARRISBURG — One man was injured after a tree trimming vehicle accidentally rolled forward, striking a worker, Swatara Township Police say.

The incident occurred Friday at about 11:15 a.m. at Stacey and MacArthur Drives in Harrisburg, police say.

According to police, the truck rolled forward from a stationary position and ran over one of the workers. Other workers managed to stop the truck, but not before the worker suffered serious injuries.

Police applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg to control the bleeding, and the victim was rushed to a local hospital for emergency treatment. There was no further word from police on his condition.

No charges are expected to be filed in the incident, police say.