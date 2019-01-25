× York City School District restricts access for Saturday’s HS girls’ basketball games in York

YORK — Parents and guardians of student-athletes will be the only people permitted to watch Saturday’s high school girls’ basketball games between William Penn and Lancaster Mennonite in York, the York City School District said in a statement Friday.

Those attending should be prepared to show photo identification upon arrival, according to the school district.

The JV game starts at 12 p.m. while the Varsity contest is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

The school district cited safety and security concerns as to why the decision was made.

The statement comes two days after a fight broke out in Dauphin County following a boys’ basketball game between Harrisburg and William Penn. Police used pepper spray to gain control of the situation.

The school district notes that William Penn’s boys’ basketball games against Chester Upland have been canceled. The school district is working with Chester Upland to reschedule the games in the near future.