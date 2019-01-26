× Five people shot at Indianapolis bar

Indianapolis, IN (WRTV) — Five people were shot at a bar early Saturday morning in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 2 a.m. to a bar in the 2900 block of North Sherman Drive and found three people shot, Sgt. Gillespie said in a press release. The victims were transported to area hospitals in critical condition.

While officers were still at the scene, two more people who were reportedly shot at the bar as well, went to Community East Hospital. They are in stable condition, Gillespie said.

IMPD Deputy Chief Valerie Cunningham said officers were called to the bar after the suspect was allegedly kicked out of the bar and came back 30-45 minutes later and fired shots.

An IndyGo bus was called to the scene to keep witnesses warm while waiting to speak to detectives.

Officers used a tourniquet on at least one victim before they were taken to the hospital.

At this time, the identity of any of the victims or any possible suspects have not been released.