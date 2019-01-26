Group petitions to rename Lancaster Square after Olympic champion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Lancaster County, Pa. -- A group is petitioning to change Lancaster Square to Ewell Olympic Square after an African-American athlete.

The Barney Ewell Legacy Committee wants to rename it after Henry Norwood "Barney" Ewell. He was an Olympic champion, and what the group calls "the greatest athlete Lancaster has ever produced."

City officials say once the square is overhauled, it will have a new name.

Coordinator Jeremiah Miller says it's a way to honor the athlete.

Miller says they have collected roughly 200 signatures and will continue to get more for the petition.

The renovation of the plaza will not be completed until the end of 2020.