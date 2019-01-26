Hundreds brave cold weather and water to benefit Special Olympics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWISBERRY TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa. -- It's not something most of us would pay to do--jumping in freezing cold water. Unless, maybe, for a good cause.

The 14th annual Capital Area Polar Plunge was hosted at Gifford Pinchot State Park in Lewisberry Township.

More than 300 people dressed up in costumes to take a plunge in the freezing lake.

The plungers were able to take a dip with a minimum pledge of $50, all to support local athletes in the Special Olympics.

The program's coordinator, Kristie Davis, says participants handle the freezing water like champs.

"It's cold out here, but it's warming our hearts," she said. "They also want to support athletes in the Special Olympics."

"Just going for a swim and having a good time," said David Neushafer, plunger. "It's also for a good cause, that's why we're out here today."

Pennsylvania's Special Olympics provides year-round training and competitions in 21 Olympic type sports to nearly 20,000 children and adults with disabilities.