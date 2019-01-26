Middle school students build future cities in nationwide competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County, Pa. -- Middle school students in Harrisburg were working on their plans for a future city, today.

More than 250 students put together a model city of the future at the State Museum of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg.

The event was a national competition that asked students to imagine, design and build cities of the future.

It's one of the most successful nationwide educational programs with more than 40,000 students in 1,500 schools.

The team that receives first place gets an all-expense-paid trip to compete in the finals in Washington, D.C.

"They're thinking of ways to power the future and their working in teams and showing their creativity skills working together, oral speaking ablities the teams are learning a lot and they are being super creative," said Alyssa Wingenfield, teacher coordinator. "They're using recycled materials to model the city."

Students were also able to learn about STEM -- science, technology, engineering and math.