Multiple snow chances over the next couple of days plus the coldest air of the season to follow!

SUNDAY WINTER SIGHTING: The first half of this weekend has shaped up pretty nicely with temperatures managing to make up into the mid 30s! A mix of sunshine and clouds through the day today with generally light winds made for a nice start to the weekend. Unfortunately, some changes are in the forecast for tomorrow. A brief period of winter weather will be likely tomorrow morning as another frontal system crosses the area. What will likely start off as a brief period of snow in our northern and western counties will likely changeover to a rain/snow mix as it tracks eastward through the morning hours of Sunday. No accumulation from snow is likely, but expect to see a bit of winter weather starting as early as 7-8 AM tomorrow and lasting through early afternoon. Temperatures should recover into the 40s tomorrow once the precipitation clears the region. Skies clear through the rest of Sunday.

SAY IT AIN’T MORE SNOW: More snow chances are in the forecast for this coming week. Sunday night into Monday we should clear most of the cloud cover and allow for a bit of sunshine through the morning hours of Monday. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 30s Monday afternoon with clouds increasing again late day ahead of our next winter weather system. Snow showers are possible as early as midnight Monday into Tuesday. Models are having a hard time as of right now agreeing on the exact timing of the onset of precipitation. Snow showers will continue through the overnight period and could turn to a brief period of sleet or a rain/snow mix before changing back over to snow through the day Tuesday. It is too early to discuss accumulation but it is possible we see some light snow accumulation from this system.

COLDEST AIR OF THE SEASON: Once the winter weather system on Tuesday exits, cold air will begin to funnel into the area. This looks to be at least the coldest air we’ve had this season and possibly the coldest air we’ve had in years! Wednesday morning will feature temperatures in the low teens and possibly single digits with even more brutal conditions by Thursday. Gusty winds both Wednesday and Thursday will create dangerous wind chills near 20 below zero by Thursday morning! This cold snap looks to stick around into the start of the next weekend.

Have a spectacular Saturday!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash