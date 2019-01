PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, Lancaster – Pequea Township Police Department are searching for the driver involved in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

West Willow Fire Company found the vehicle overturned in a resident’s front yard just before 2:00 a.m. on the 200 block of Sprecher Road and Millwood Road.

Pequea Township Police Department believe the driver of the vehicle lost control before it drove off the road.

Police are looking for the driver of the vehicle.