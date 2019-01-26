× Police search for Mercedes in fatal shooting of 3-year-old boy on freeway

Detroit, MI (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police have released video of a suspect vehicle in Thursday’s fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy on the Southfield Freeway.

The car is a 2014 to 2016 silver four door Mercedes. No other information is known about the vehicle.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday on the northbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway near Joy Road on the city’s west side.

Christian “CJ” Miller was in the back seat of his godmother’s SUV when it happened.

Michigan State Police says the man driving the Mercedes fired the shot that hit the back door and went through CJ’s car seat.

Michigan State Police have released video of a suspect vehicle in Thursday’s fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy on the Southfield Freeway.

The car is a 2014 to 2016 silver four door Mercedes. No other information is known about the vehicle.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday on the northbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway near Joy Road on the city’s west side.

Christian “CJ” Miller was in the back seat of his godmother’s SUV when it happened.

Michigan State Police says the man driving the Mercedes fired the shot that hit the back door and went through CJ’s car seat.

The shooter’s description is only a light-skinned man.

The bullet struck Christian in the shoulder. He was rushed to Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead Friday morning.