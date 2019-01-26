× St. Joseph School-Dallastown to consolidate with St. Patrick School

YORK COUNTY – Committing to keep Catholic education strong in York County, St. Joseph School-Dallastown and St. Patrick School will consolidate into one school at the end of the 2018-19 school year.

Both schools have faced financial challenges for several years. During the past 12 years, the York Deanery has experienced a 20% decrease in enrollments and has also seen a 40% decrease in the number of baptisms.

After consultation with parish leadership and several meetings with parents, the pastors of St. Joseph-Dallastown and St. Patrick’s jointly asked Bishop Gainer for permission to consolidate.

The consolidation will be completed this summer. The new school, York Catholic Elementary, will open in the current building of St. Patrick’s school in August.

As we make preparations to consolidate, the Diocese will support staff members and will work with families from both schools that wish to continue their Catholic education at York Catholic Elementary or one of the other Catholic schools in the region.