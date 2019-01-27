Calm start to the work week before our next snow maker strikes again!

CLEARING SKIES AND COLD TEMPERATURES: Despite overcast skies today, temperatures still manged to climb up into the 40s. A cold front has now crossed through the area and temperatures will continue to drop through the rest of today and into tonight. Skies should generally clear up and with calm winds, temperatures should plummet into the low 20s and potentially teens as well. Tomorrow morning, we start off the new work week on a dry although chilly note. Sunshine should be abundant during the morning hours before cloud cover begins to build back in ahead of our next system. Most of Monday should feature plenty of bright sky and temperatures a tad cooler with highs generally in the mid 30s.

RENEWED SNOW CHANCES: Old man winter makes another appearance in the coming days with snow accumulation likely from the next winter weather event. We have been keeping an eye on this system for the past couple of days and while its still too early for snow totals, it is looking like we will be bringing out the shovels. This will not be a major snow event as of right now, but a few inches will be possible. The first flakes appear to begin overnight Monday into Tuesday around 12 AM and continue through the rest of the night. Waking up Tuesday morning, it is possible that some accumulation will already be coating the ground. Models appear to be in good agreement that snow will start overnight Monday. The tricky part will be the potential for a brief changeover to a rain/snow mix especially in our southeastern counties (York, Lancaster) where snow accumulations look to be on the lower end. It is possible with minor accumulations, that the brief changeover will entirely wash away any snow that accumulates. All winte weather looks to end by late Tuesday night and the coldest air of the season settles in following that.

DANGEROUS COLD OVERSPREADS SOUTH-CENTRAL PA: As the last flakes exit the area late Tuesday night, the coldest air of the season spills into the area. This is not only the coldest air of the season, but holds the potential to be the coldest air we have seen in years! Wednesday looks to be blustery featuring gusty winds, dangerous wind chills, and even some lingering flurry activity. Wind chills Wednesday will be cold, but nowhere near as cold as Thursday morning. Wind chills could be as cold as 20 to 30 below zero early Thursday. With wind chills that cold, frostbite is possible in less than 30 minutes if proper precaution is not taken to cover up exposed skin! There are some things you can do already to prep for the cold. Make sure you check your car battery, your coolant, tires, have jumper cables and keep a blanket! For your house, check your furnace, check the chimneys, check your carbon-monoxide detector, and insulate exposed pipes.

Meteorologist Jessica Pash