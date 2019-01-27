Game Commissioners to hear recommendations on 2019-20 hunting season

HARRISBURG< Dauphin County, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners will be listening to public suggestions for the 2019-2020 hunting season. It is the first meeting for the Board in 2019, and they will take place from Jan. 27-29, in Harrisburg.

The Board released a statement with more details and how to become involved:

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners will hold its first quarterly meeting of 2019, from Jan. 27 through 29 at the agency’s Harrisburg headquarters.

On Sunday, Jan. 27, beginning at 1 p.m., the commissioners will hear public recommendations for 2019-20 hunting and furtaking seasons and bag limits. Doors will open at noon. Individuals interested in offering public testimony – limited to five minutes – may register on a first-come, first-to-speak basis.

On Monday, Jan. 28, the board will gather any additional public comments and hear Game Commission staff reports beginning at 8:30 a.m. Doors open at 7:45 a.m. Registration for those interested in offering public testimony – limited to five minutes – also will begin at that time.

PowerPoint presentations are not permitted during public comment periods.

On Tuesday, Jan. 29, beginning at 8:30 a.m., the board will take up its prepared agenda to, among other initiatives, give preliminary approval to hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits for 2019-20. Doors open at 7:45 a.m.

Antlerless deer license allocations for the 2019-20 seasons will be presented for the board to consider at its meeting in April. Harvest results from the 2018-19 deer seasons generally are announced in mid-March.

The agenda for the January meeting is available at the Game Commission’s website, www.pgc.pa.gov. Under “Quick Clicks,” on the left side of the homepage, select “Meetings of the Board & Upcoming Events,” then click the link provided in the description of the Tuesday, Jan. 29 meeting.

The Game Commission’s headquarters is located at 2001 Elmerton Ave., just off the Progress Avenue exit off Interstate 81 in Harrisburg, Dauphin County.

Those unable to attend the meeting can watch much of it from home.

The meeting is scheduled to be live-streamed beginning Monday morning, immediately following the conclusion of public comments. In addition, the full Board meeting on Tuesday is to be live-streamed beginning at 8:30 a.m. The live stream can be viewed on the agency YouTube Channel.