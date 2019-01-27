Gettysburg National Military Park resumes services

Gettysburg National Military Park released a statement regarding the government shut down which was lifted on Friday.

Gettysburg, Pennsylvania – With the enactment of the continuing resolution, staff at Gettysburg National Military Park resumed regular operations on Sunday, January 27, 2019.

Eisenhower National Historic Site also resumes normal staff operations and prepares for a March 2019 re-opening of the site. Please visit www.nps.gov/gett and www.nps.gov/eise for information about the parks.

Park staff will be updating the web and social media sites over the next few days with visitor program information.

The National Park Service appreciates the support of the Gettysburg Foundation, Destination Gettysburg and all of our partners in the community who continued welcoming visitors during the past several weeks.

Gettysburg and Eisenhower park employees are happy to be back at work, serving the American people and welcoming visitors to their national parks.