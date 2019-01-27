Girls spend day applying STEM skills, coding with robots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County, Pa. -- Some young ladies spent the day picking up new skills and learning to build robots.

Students in fourth to eighth grade were invited to the Whitaker Center in Harrisburg today for a girls-only workshop that allows them to connect with real-world applications of science, technology, engineering and math--also known as STEM.

The girls were coding with Sphero to make the robot do specific tasks like figuring its way out of a maze.

Jessica Rice, director of education for the program, said this is an opportunity for girls to use their creativity and imagination while building their STEM learning.

The Whitaker Center also offers a wide variety of stem courses throughout the year for girls and boys of all ages.