Monaghan Township Fire Co. holds 26th annual Fishing Show and Flea Market

YORK, York County, Pa. -- There was all-around family fun for fishing lovers also happening in York County today.

The 26th annual Fishing Show and Flea Market brought in more than 1,500 people to the York fairgrounds.

Everything fishing related from merchandise and displays, to seminars and a trout pond were at the flea market.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission were also there for free tackle appraisals.

The show chairman said there were plenty of things to do for fish lovers of all ages.

All proceeds will benefit the Monaghan Township Volunteer Fire Company.

You can visit the Monaghan Fishing Show on Facebook for future fundraising events.