One man arrested in hit and run, charged with DUI after hitting signs

CHAMBERSBURG, Franklin County, Pa. — Chambersburg Police arrested one person after an early morning hit and run accident near Broad St. and Scotland Ave.

The driver, Gerson Hernandez was arrested and charged with DUI.

According to police reports, Chambersburg Police arrived to the scene shortly after 2 a.m. At the scene, the caller showed police where the vehicle responsible for the accident was parked. Police found the vehicle, a Cadillac, with heavy damage.

Police said that the Cadillac struck several borough signs before fleeing the area.