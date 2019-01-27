Potomac Vintage Riders swap meet brings in riders to celebrate motorcycles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, York County, Pa. -- York hosted one of the biggest swap and meet motorcycle shows of the year today.

Potomac Vintage Riders organized the event that attracts vendors and over 100 of the finest vintage motorcycles to the York fairgrounds.

It's an event where bike enthusiasts getting together to share their passion.

Whether it's looking for parts or a new project to start, bikers got the chance to meet up and have some fun.

The club coordinator said people go the event in hopes of preserving the sport of motorcycling.

This is the only fundraising event the Potomac Vintage Riders do to keep the club going.

It also helps support other events they have throughout the year.