× School van driver shows nude photos to students in Perry County

MILLERSTOWN BOROUGH, Perry County – A school van driver was arrested facing charges after he shared inappropriate photographs to minors.

State Police say Jamie Graybill, 45, of Liverpool, was charged earlier this month for the incident.

Police say Graybill, who drives for the Greenwood School District, showed two 15-year-old male students pictures of nude adult females. Police say this went on from January 3rd to January 18th.

Graybill faces two charges of dissemination of explicit sexual material, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor through obscene and other sexual materials, and two counts of corruption of minors.