State Police: Franklin County school event evacuated after threat

GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Franklin County – State Police are investigating a threat made to Shalom Christian Academy on Saturday evening.

State Police say at 5:30 p.m. someone called 911 and threatened to harm people attending a sporting event at the school.

The school was evacuated and searched according to police. Police say they did not find anything after the search.

State police will release more information, Monday.